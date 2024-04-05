Man kills wife, daughter and self in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar

April 05, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - New Delhi

A 42-year-old man is suspected to have killed his wife and his four-year-old daughter, and later himself at their flat in north-west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar, police said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

During investigation, police found that the man worked as a halwai and had a 22-year-old son, Kushal, who works as an electrician. He was out for work at the time of the incident and discovered the bodies when he returned in the morning, police said.

A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered by the police. Further investigations are under way.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.