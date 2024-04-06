ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills wife, daughter and self in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar

April 06, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man is suspected to have killed his wife and his four-year-old daughter, and taken his own life at their flat in north-west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar, police said on Friday.

During investigation, police found that the man worked as a halwai and had a 22-year-old son, Kushal, who works as an electrician. Mr. Kushal was out for work at the time of the incident and discovered the bodies when he returned in the morning, police said.

A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered by the police. Further investigations are under way.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

