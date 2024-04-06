GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Man kills wife, daughter and self in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar

April 06, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man is suspected to have killed his wife and his four-year-old daughter, and taken his own life at their flat in north-west Delhi’s Nihal Vihar, police said on Friday.

During investigation, police found that the man worked as a halwai and had a 22-year-old son, Kushal, who works as an electrician. Mr. Kushal was out for work at the time of the incident and discovered the bodies when he returned in the morning, police said.

A case under IPC Section 302 (murder) has been registered by the police. Further investigations are under way.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

Related Topics

suicide

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.