Man kills three-month-old boy after quarrel with wife

NEW DELHI

08 December 2021 01:08 IST

Couple, both labourers, used to fight over keeping the child

A three-month-old boy was murdered by his father in outer north Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy, the police said on Tuesday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Yadav said a PCR call was received on December 3 at 10.30 p.m. when the caller said a man had killed his child. When the police reached the spot on Mangal Bazar Road, they found the accused, Ravi, 26, in an inebriated state.

The child was found unconscious and injured in the house. He was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Advertising

Advertising

“According to the medico legal certificate, the child’s skull was found broken,” Mr. Yadav said.

‘Drinking problem’

Neighbours said that the couple had been living on rent for the last one month and they were both labourers. They used to fight regularly and both of them had a “drinking problem”, a neighbour said. “Because of the constant drinking and fighting, the owner of the house had also asked them to leave, after which they had apologised and continued to stay,” she said.

On December 3, neighbours said they heard the couple fighting after which one of them knocked on the door asking them to stop. “The woman then came out shouting that her child had been killed by her husband. When we peeped inside, the child was lying unconscious,” the neighbour said.

A senior police officer said that during interrogation, it was revealed that both were under the influence of alcohol. They used to often fight over keeping the child because the wife was working in Azadpur and Ravi was unemployed. Therefore, he had to take care of the child, which frustrated him. On the night of the incident, Ravi threw the child on the floor, the officer said.

The police have registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is under way.