Man kills sex worker for refusing to live with him

A 32-year-old street vendor has been arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend, a sex worker, and chopping her body into pieces in Rohini’s K.N. Katju Marg, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said that the accused has been identified Mohd. Ayub alias Vicky, a resident of Turkman Gate, who allegedly killed his girlfriend Lata alias Salma.

The police were informed about a woman’s mutilated body found in the Bawana canal on August 21. The body was unidentifiable and was sent for post-mortem. The police registered a murder case and teams were formed to identify the victim.

Days later, the Special Cell received a tip-off that on Friday, one Mohd. Ayub, who had committed a murder, was planning to flee from Delhi. A trap was then laid in Turkman Gate and the accused was arrested.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had met Lata about four years ago during his visit to G.B. Road, a red-light area in the Capital. Eventually, he fell in love with her and got into an extramarital relationship with the woman, the police said. “After four years of relationship, he started forcing Lata to quit her profession and start living with him. He also proposed marriage but she would always refuse. Dejected, he decided to murder her,” Mr. Kushwah said.

On August 20, Ayub allegedly took Lata near Bawana canal. “He slit her throat and then chopped her body into pieces to conceal its identity. He them dumped it into the canal,” the DCP said.

Ayub had got married to one Reshma in 2008 and has three sons from the marriage, the police said.