Man kills self over rent dispute with landlord

NEW DELHI

28 October 2020 23:56 IST

A 35-year-old man was found dead at his accommodation in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur, the police said on Wednesday.

In a note, he has accused his landlord of harassment. During enquiry, it was found that he had a dispute over rent payment with his landlord. The landlord had also filed a court case against the victim and the hearing was scheduled on Wednesday, a senior officer said. “We received information at K.M. Pur police station from AIIMS Trauma Centre about the victim. He was admitted to the hospital by his younger brothers. The victim was declared brought dead,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. A case under IPC Section 306 (abetment of suicide) has been registered.

The victim used to run a tattoo shop at South Extension-I. He was married but his family lived separately, the police added.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)