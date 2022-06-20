The couple had been living together and have a two-year-old daughter

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner over a personal issue in Outer Delhi’s Bhalswa, the Delhi police said on June 19.

The accused, Vijay Ram, approached the police on June 18 and surrendered before them. He confessed that he had assaulted his partner during a scuffle and ended up killing her on June 17 night, the officers said.

Thereafter, the police rushed to Ram’s house where they found the body of the woman, Santoshi Devi, in the bathroom.

A senior police officer said, “There was blood everywhere. Ram was questioned and he confessed he killed her on Friday night and the body had been lying in the bathroom. He planned to escape and was looking for places to go but got scared at the last minute and decided to surrender.”

According to police, Ram and Devi had been living together for around four years now and have a two-year-old daughter. Ram had four children from his ex-wife and Devi had four children from her first marriage. All the nine children stayed with the couple.

DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said the couple used to get involved in petty fights over who will take care of the children. Following a similar scuffle on Friday night, Ram strangled Devi to death and wrapped her body in clothes. He has been booked under IPC sections pertaining to murder and disappearance of evidence.