Man kills neighbour who spurned his advances

The Delhi police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man, Maan Singh, for allegedly killing a woman who spurned his sexual advances.

DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said that the victim, identified as Radha Devi, had gone to the terrace to put the clothes out for drying when the incident took place.

“A few tenants were questioned and some of them were also detained. We soon found that Singh was the only person present on the second floor at the time of the incident,” added the DCP.

The senior police officer said that the autopsy report also revealed that the victim’s throat was slit with a sharp weapon and that the chain around her neck was placed near the wound in order to stage the murder as an accident.

The police said that Singh confessed to his crime after his arrest. He reportedly told the police that he did not go out for work on the day of the incident.

“On the day of the incident, Singh consumed alcohol and went to the terrace where Devi was present. He made sexual advances at her, following which she scolded him. In a fit of rage, Singh assaulted her and then slit her throat,” said a senior police officer.