Man kills neighbour in south-west Delhi for performing ‘black magic’

The accused Vinod had a confrontation with the victim earlier over defecating on his farm: DCP (Dwarka)

August 09, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old farmer was allegedly stabbed to death while another person suffered injuries after the two men were attacked by their neighbour in south-west Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M. Harsha Vardhan said the accused, Vinod, has been arrested for stabbing the victim, Sunil, to death with a kitchen knife on Monday on suspicion of performing black magic. Rajpal, their neighbour, sustained injuries while trying to intervene and informed the police, the DCP added.

According to the DCP, a week earlier, Sunil had defecated on Vinod’s farm, which led to a confrontation between them.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) at the Jaffarpur Kalan police station, he added.

