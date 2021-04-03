Man kills live-in partner in Mangolpuri

Victim’s children were found sitting beside her body

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri. Her minor children were found near her body when it was discovered, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that the woman has been identified as Jyoti alias Soni, a resident of Shahbad Dairy.

The police said that around 10.50 a.m., they were informed about a woman’s body, which was lying on the fourth floor of a house in J-Block, Mangolpuri. When the police reached the spot, they found the body and there were visible injury marks on the head and the right side of the face. “During inquiry, it was found that she had come to the area to live on rent a few days ago. She and her husband had separated a few years ago. She was living in the area with her partner Shiva Sharma, who works as a carpenter,” Mr. Singh said.

The police said that she had a fight with her partner on Thursday night during which he hit her on the head and face. She was injured and bled profusely. The accused locked the main door and fled.