Man kills live-in partner, dumps body 12 km away with sister’s help

April 22, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

A 29-year-old woman, Rohina Naz, was allegedly strangled by her live-in partner and his sister in north-east Delhi’s Farsh Bazaar on April 12. The accused — Vineet and his sister Parul — carried the body on a bike and dumped it 12 km away in Karawal Nagar, the police said on Friday.

DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said the accused were identified based on CCTV camera footage of the area. In one footage, from the area where the body was dumped, a man is seen carrying a woman’s body while a woman walks right behind him, the DCP said. “Parul was subsequently arrested. She admitted to conspiring with her brother,” he added. Efforts are under way to nab Vineet, who is still on the run.