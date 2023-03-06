ADVERTISEMENT

Man kills himself in Kamla Market police station

March 06, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

:

A man accused of duping a Delhi Police head constable allegedly died by suicide in Kamla Market police station after his questioning on Sunday, police officers said. Anand Verma, 45, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was brought to the police station for an inquiry into a complaint by head constable Ajeet Singh. Mr. Singh had alleged that Verma had cheated him of ₹14 lakh on the pretext of providing him with a job, said the police. “Anand Verma was freed after he assured to return the money,” a senior police officer said. Verma subsequently attempted suicide and was rushed to LNJP hospital, where he was declared dead. Mr. Singh has been suspended and departmental action is being initiated aganist him, the officer added.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

