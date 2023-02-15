Man kills girlfriend and hides body in fridge, gets married same day

February 15, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

A 24-year-old has been arrested in south-west Delhi for allegedly killing his girlfriend and hiding her body in a refrigerator after she objected to his marriage to another woman, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Sahil Gahlot, a resident of Mitraon village in Dwarka, had been in a relationship with the victim, Nikki Yadav, 23, for the last few years, they added.

An FIR under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the IPC has been registered at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

On February 10, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had received a tip-off that Sahil had killed Nikki, a resident of Haryana’s Jhajjar, and married another woman on the same day.

“Since no missing report was filed regarding the woman, the team reached Mitraon village to find the accused but he was not at his house. After intensive search, he was arrested from Kair village,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

During interrogation, Sahil tried to mislead the police, but eventually confessed to the murder, he added.

A senior officer said that after Nikki discovered that Sahil was getting married, she confronted him on the intervening night of February 9 and 10 near Kashmere Gate ISBT.

During the fight, he strangulated Nikki in his car using his phone’s data cable, took her body to a dhaba he owned on a vacant in Mitraon village, and stuffed it in a refrigerator.

“He then went and got married to another another woman,” the officer said.

Police sources said Sahil and Nikki had met in 2018 when they were preparing for higher studies. The two started out as friends and soon began dating. “They took admission in the same college and soon they began living together in a rented accommodation in Greater Noida,” the senior officer added.

Mr. Yadav said Sahil had not told his family about the relationship and his father was pressurising him to marry some other woman. “Finally, last December, Sahil’s engagement and marriage were fixed on February 9 and 10, respectively. But he did not inform Nikki,” he added.

Police said the accused’s mother is a teacher and his father works at an IGL depot.

