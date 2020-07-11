Man kills friend over ₹5,000

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friend for allegedly asking for ₹5,000, which the victim had lent to the accused in south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur, the police said on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Devender Arya said the accused has been identified as Aashish, who allegedly killed Kapil on Thursday night.
The police said they received a PCR call regarding a stabbing in Sagarpur. On reaching the spot, the police were told that Kapil sustained stab injuries and was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared dead.
During probe, it was revealed that Kapil had lent ₹5,000 to Aashish three months ago and was asking him to return the money. On Thursday night, Aashish called Kapil on the pretext of returning his money but stabbed him instead.
Aashish was arrested within hours of the incident and further investigation is under way.
