Man kills friend during drunken brawl over money in Vasant Vihar; held

February 07, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - New Delhi

Accused Sanjay slit his friend Ashwani’s throat over not returning ₹1,500

The Hindu Bureau

A man in south-west Delhi was arrested on Tuesday for killing his friend during a drunken argument over the victim owing him ₹1,500, the police said.

According to an officer, Sanjay slit the throat of Ashwani, 35, with a shard of a broken bottle in Vasant Vihar’s Kusumpur Pahari.

“Akash, Ashwani’s brother, called the Vasant Vihar police station at 5.42 a.m. and reported that the victim’s body was found lying in a parking lot in a pool of blood. Crime and forensic units were called to the spot, while a team began gathering evidence and inspecting CCTV camera footage in the area,” he added.

The police identified Sanjay as the prime suspect based on technical surveillance and caught him from the same locality within an hour.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Rohit Meena said, “During interrogation, Sanjay confessed that he and Ashwani were consuming alcohol at the parking lot around 1.30 a.m. When Sanjay demanded the ₹1,500 he had lent Ashwani, the victim refused to pay him and an argument broke out.”

“After the accused broke a small bottle and slit Ashwani’s throat, he hid the victim’s mobile phone near a garbage dump. He then went home with blood-stained slippers and returned to the scene of the crime wearing shoes,” the DCP said.

Based on Sanjay’s inputs, his slippers were seized from his house while Ashwani’s mobile phone was recovered from the roof of a hut near the garbage dump, the police said.

