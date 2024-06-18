GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man kills daughter wanting inter-caste marriage, arrested

Published - June 18, 2024 01:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

 A man allegedly slit his 21-year-old daughter’s throat and dumped the body in a field in north-west Delhi’s Kanjhawala as she wanted to marry a man outside of her caste against the wishes of her family, the police said on Monday.

The murder took place on Sunday and the police said that they arrested 46-year-old Nand Kishore on Monday while he was trying to flee the city. Kishore belongs to Bihar and worked at a glass-fitting factory. He was living in a rented accommodation at Prem Nagar.

DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sandhu said the police had formed teams to identify and trace the accused as soon as they recovered the body with deep cuts on her neck and abdomen.

“Local informers were roped in and CCTV footage analysed, which showed a cab dropping the victim and the accused near the field. We then traced the taxi driver and found the victim,” he said.

He said Kishore’s daughter was a student at a university in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, where she lived with her mother.

“When her father got to know about her relationship, he asked her to leave her studies and come to Delhi,” the DCP said.

“She came to Delhi three months ago. He tried to convince her to change her marriage plans, but failed. On Sunday, they had an argument over it, following which Kishore decided to kill her,” the officer added.

