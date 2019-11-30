Man kills college friend over money, arrested

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend in north-east Delhi’s Khajuri Khas, the police said on Friday.

DCP (North East) Ved Prakash Surya said Pranjal Deka from Assam’s Sarthebari, a BTech graduate, killed his friend Amit with a brick and wooden plank.

On October 25, the police said they received information that a body was lying in a rented accommodation in Tukmirpur.

A team reached the spot and broke open the door.

“Amit was lying in a pool of blood. Spot inquiry revealed that he had not been in office for the last two days and was not in touch with his colleagues and relatives,” said Mr. Surya. The two articles used in the commission of the murder were found in the room.

During investigation, Amit’s call detail records were analysed and CCTV footage was examined.

It was found that his friend, Pranjal, who studied BTech with him at North-Eastern Hill University in Shillong, used to visit him regularly.

Following several raids in Assam and Delhi, Pranjal was nabbed from a train near Ghaziabad railway station on November 8. During interrogation, Pranjal said he had come to Delhi in search of a job and was staying with Amit. He had taken a loan of a couple of thousand from Amit.

“On October 23, he had an altercation with Amit over the money after which he hit him with a brick and a wooden plank and fled the spot. He also withdrew ₹2,500 from his account,” Mr. Surya said.