Man kills children and wife before ending life

NEW DELHI

02 April 2021 00:17 IST

Note found; exact reason for incident yet to be ascertained

A 31-year-old DTC contractual bus driver allegedly took his life after killing his wife and two children in Naharpur village of Rohini, the police said on Thursday.

The bodies were found in their house, the police said. A note has been recovered from the spot, the police said.

Joint family

The couple and their children lived in a joint family on the second floor of the house while his parents lived on the first floor. His elder brother along with his family lived on the first floor too.

On Thursday morning, the bus driver’s father called the police after nobody opened the door despite knocking several times.

The police broke open the door to find all the members dead, a senior officer said. All of them were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, he said.

Legal action was initiated and further investigation is in progress, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal.

Knife recovered

A kitchen knife used in commission of crime was recovered, the police said, adding bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem. The police added that they are going through the details mentioned in the note to ascertain the exact reason of the incident.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)