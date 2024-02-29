Man kills business partner, dies by suicide   

February 29, 2024 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - New Delhi

A 32-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her business partner, who suspected to have died by suicide after the incident.

According to the police, Narela resident Vijay Kumar had lodged a complaint on February 24 that his daughter has gone missing.

The police said Versha had left her home on February 23 on a scooter and did not return.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also informed that she was last seen with her business partner, Sohan Lal, with whom they were about to start a playschool in Narela.

Mr. Kumar said he had received a video call from his daughter’s number, with a man telling him that someone was trying to kill himself near a railway track at Harshana village in Sonipat.

Mr. Kumar identified the man as Mr. Lal.

However, when he reached the spot, Mr. Lal was not found there, but the mobile phone was recovered.

“Subsequently, the father reached the Narela police station on February 24 and filed a complaint,” an officer said.

Both Versha and Mr. Lal’s mobile numbers were analysed. The last location of Mr. was Barauta in Haryana, the police said.

On February 28, Versha’s father went to the place where the playschool is located and found her dead. It seemed she was strangled, the police said.

The police searched for Mr. Lal. The Sonipat GRP told them that a man was found dead on the railway tracks on February 25. “The body is suspected to be that of Sohan Lal,” an officer said.

“We suspect that Mr. Lal first strangled Versha and then killed himself,” an officer said. The motive of the crime is unknown. A murder case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT