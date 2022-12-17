  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

Man kills brother, goes to police station to report crime

December 17, 2022 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother with a hammer at their house in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri. DCP (Outer) Harendra K. Singh said the accused Lalit Kumar came to the Mangolpuri police station on Wednesday around 2.15 a.m. and disclosed that he had killed his brother Jaikishan, 30, a day earlier. He said he was willing to help the police recover the body. Following this, a police team went to the spot and recovered the deceased’s body wrapped in a plastic sheet. Kumar purportedly told the police that his brother was a drug addict and used to quarrel with his family over money. A case of snatching had been registered against the deceased, said the police.

Related Topics

Delhi / crime / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.