Man kills brother, goes to police station to report crime

December 17, 2022 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his elder brother with a hammer at their house in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri. DCP (Outer) Harendra K. Singh said the accused Lalit Kumar came to the Mangolpuri police station on Wednesday around 2.15 a.m. and disclosed that he had killed his brother Jaikishan, 30, a day earlier. He said he was willing to help the police recover the body. Following this, a police team went to the spot and recovered the deceased’s body wrapped in a plastic sheet. Kumar purportedly told the police that his brother was a drug addict and used to quarrel with his family over money. A case of snatching had been registered against the deceased, said the police.