Man kills brother for refusing to share cannabis

A 30-year-old man was shot dead by his young brother after he demanded cannabis from the latter who refused to share it, in north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar, the police said on Saturday.

The father of the deceased later helped the accused dump the body in a vacant plot next to their house, they said.

Ved Prakash Surya, DCP (North East), said that accused Nitin and his father Chander Pal have been arrested and a countrymade gun with empty shell has been recovered from their possession and seized.

Mr. Surya said that around 1 p.m. on January 4, a call was received at Karawal Nagar police station regarding a man’s body that was lying in a vacant plot in SBS colony.

A police team reached the spot and the deceased was identified as Deepak (31) who was a resident of the locality. “A murder case was registered and a probe was ordered. Several teams were constituted for the investigation,” said Mr. Surya.

During investigation, the friends and family members of the deceased were interrogated at length. The call details of the deceased and his friends and relatives were obtained and analysed. Local enquiries were also conducted, he added.

Suspicious behaviour

“The behaviour of the family members was found suspicious. They were also not cooperating with the police. Discreet enquiries later revealed that they were involved in the murder,” said Mr. Surya.

During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to having killed Deepak before dumping his body. Nitin admitted that he had shot his brother and that his father had helped him dump the body.

The weapon used in the crime was recovered at Nitin’s instance, from the kitchen of their house. Empty cartridge was recovered at his father’s instance.

Deepak was a drug addict. On the day incident, he had come home in the morning and demanded ganja from Nitin who refused. Furious, Deepak took out a countrymade pistol and threatened to shoot at Nitin. A scuffle ensued and Nitin snatched the gun from Deepak and fired at his chest from a very close range. Their father helped Nitin dump the body in a vacant plot near their house.