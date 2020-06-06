Man killed in Shahdara after brawl

NEW DELHI

06 June 2020 02:34 IST

CCTV footage shows his fight with a labourer turned violent

A man was murdered in Shahdara’s Gandhi Nagar following a quarrel on Thursday evening, the police said on Friday. They have registered a case and begun a probe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said that the police control room received a call around 7 p.m. regarding a quarrel. When a police team reached the spot, a man who appeared to be around 35-year-old was found injured. His identity is yet to be confirmed, the police said.

The police said that the man was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had taken the ground floor of a building on rent on Thursday where a stitching factory was to be run. “The man had come with a labourer and the CCTV footage shows that they were entering the building in a friendly manner. However, an argument took place between them which turned violent,” the officer said.

The police later found the man lying unconscious with a sharp injury on his neck.

The police said that they are yet to confirm the identity of the deceased. A murder case has been registered and an investigation has been started, they said.