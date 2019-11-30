Man killed in road accident in west Delhi; truck driver arrested

A 30-year-old man was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, the police said on Friday.

The truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle has also been seized, they added.

Hemant Kumar from Raghuvir Nagar, who was working with an e-commerce firm, was on his way for an appointment on Thursday when he got into an accident.

A PCR call was received at 3 p.m. after which a team reached the spot and found the man lying in a pool of blood, the police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

An eyewitness said the truck involved in the accident was being driven recklessly. The driver had fled the spot.

“The truck driver, who has been identified as Jitender Singh from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, was later nabbed. He has been released on bail,” said an officer. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death has been registered.