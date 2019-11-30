Delhi

Man killed in road accident in west Delhi; truck driver arrested

more-in

A 30-year-old man was killed after his two-wheeler was hit by a truck in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, the police said on Friday.

The truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle has also been seized, they added.

Hemant Kumar from Raghuvir Nagar, who was working with an e-commerce firm, was on his way for an appointment on Thursday when he got into an accident.

A PCR call was received at 3 p.m. after which a team reached the spot and found the man lying in a pool of blood, the police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

An eyewitness said the truck involved in the accident was being driven recklessly. The driver had fled the spot.

“The truck driver, who has been identified as Jitender Singh from Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh, was later nabbed. He has been released on bail,” said an officer. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death has been registered.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2019 1:02:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-killed-in-road-accident-in-west-delhi-truck-driver-arrested/article30119471.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY