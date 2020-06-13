Man killed in presence of daughter

A 37-year-old person, a videographer by profession, was stabbed to death allegedly by three men outside his house in presence of his daughter in outer Delhi’s Aman Vihar on Thursday night, the police said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that the victim has been identified as Bharat Bhushan, a resident of Kiran Vihar, who lived with his family on first floor and ran his studio on the ground floor.

The police said that on Thursday night, someone called Bhushan who stepped out of the house and his daughter followed him. The man started a discussion with Bhushan after which two more men joined. An argument broke out and one of the men stabbed Bhushan and they fled. The daughter alerted the family after which the victim was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police said that the family suspects that the victim was targeted as he used to object to public drinking and gambling in the area, but that the initial probe also hints at some financial dispute.

A senior officer said that they have leads on suspects and raids are being conducted to nab them.