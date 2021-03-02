Man killed in Delhi for objecting to rash driving

Three arrested, case registered

A man was allegedly killed and his brother sustained injury when they objected a youth for rash driving in Dwarka’s Bindapur, the police said on Monday.

A case was registered at Bindapur police station and three persons have been arrested, Santosh Kumar Meena, DCP (Dwarka), said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Piyush Sharma (19) alias Kaku and his accomplices Sandeep Sharma (31) and Shiv Narayan (32), the police said, adding that the weapon of offence has been recovered.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Suraj Prakash Singh (30) and his brother Chander (28) were on the way to a market. They objected the youth for riding his motorcycle rashly. The two sides got into a heated argument and the accused called his accomplices and attacked the brothers with a knife, the police said. Suraj died during treatment and Chander is out of danger.