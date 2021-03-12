Man killed in celebratory firing at brother’s birthday party in Dwarka

A 36-year-old man was killed in an alleged case of accidental firing during the celebration of his brother’s birthday in Dwarka’s Najafgarh in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.
No arrest has been made in the case so far. The police said that it appears to be a case of celebratory firing.
They said that the victim has been identified as Anuj Sharma, a resident of Uttam Nagar, and the accused has been identified as his friend, Naveen.
The police said that they received a call at 12.58 a.m. from a private hospital and were informed that a man with a bullet injury was brought to the hospital dead.
During preliminary inquiry, the police said, it was found that a party to celebrate the birthday of Anuj’s younger brother, Prateek Rishi, was being held at a farmhouse and 10-12 persons were attending the same. “One of Anuj’s friends, Naveen, started firing from a pistol and a bullet hit his chest on the left side. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead,” a senior police officer said, adding that nine empty cartridges have been recovered from the spot.
“A case has been registered and teams are looking for the accused,” the officer added.
