Man killed in blast while making firecrackers at home in Delhi's Welcome area

November 11, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - New Delhi

A 21-year-old man died in a blast that took place when he was mixing sulphur and potash to make fire crackers in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on November 11.

The blast occurred on Friday afternoon, when the victim, Himanshu, was mixing the two chemicals in powder form at his home.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a call was received on Friday at 2.10 p.m. about a man getting injured in a blast at a house.

Himanshu was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment at around 8.30 p.m., he said.

Teams from crime unit and forensic science lab visited the spot to collect evidence, the DCP said.

