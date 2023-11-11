ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed in blast while making firecrackers at home in Delhi's Welcome area

November 11, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - New Delhi

The blast occurred on November 10 afternoon, when the victim was mixing the two chemicals in powder form at his home

PTI

A 21-year-old man died in a blast that took place when he was mixing sulphur and potash to make fire crackers in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on November 11.

The blast occurred on Friday afternoon, when the victim, Himanshu, was mixing the two chemicals in powder form at his home.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a call was received on Friday at 2.10 p.m. about a man getting injured in a blast at a house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Himanshu was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment at around 8.30 p.m., he said.

Teams from crime unit and forensic science lab visited the spot to collect evidence, the DCP said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US