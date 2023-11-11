HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man killed in blast while making firecrackers at home in Delhi's Welcome area

The blast occurred on November 10 afternoon, when the victim was mixing the two chemicals in powder form at his home

November 11, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

A 21-year-old man died in a blast that took place when he was mixing sulphur and potash to make fire crackers in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, police said on November 11.

The blast occurred on Friday afternoon, when the victim, Himanshu, was mixing the two chemicals in powder form at his home.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said a call was received on Friday at 2.10 p.m. about a man getting injured in a blast at a house.

Himanshu was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment at around 8.30 p.m., he said.

Teams from crime unit and forensic science lab visited the spot to collect evidence, the DCP said.

Related Topics

Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.