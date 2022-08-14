Man killed for urinating on wall; 4 arrested

Police arrest accused with help of CCTV footage

Staff Reporter New Delhi
August 14, 2022 01:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, Mayank Panwar, was a hotel management graduate looking for a job. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man in Malviya Nagar market following an argument over him urinating on a public wall, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Mayank Panwar, 25, was attacked by a group of men on Thursday evening at Gate number 3 of DDA Market in Begumpur. Mayank was a hotel management graduate and was looking for a job.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the help of CCTV footage, the prime accused, Manish, was arrested from Bawana. Ashish Tanwar, 20. Rahul, 19 and Suraj, 19 were later arrested, the police said.

During the investigation, the accused allegedly told the police that they were drinking near Sarvapriya Vihar when Manish’s mother objected to Mayank urinating near the wall of Lal Gumbad. The accused claimed Mayank abused the woman, DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The incident escalated into an argument after Mayank slapped Manish. The accused called his friends for help who pelted Mayank with stones. Manish and his friends overpowered Mayank and stabbed him multiple times, the DCP added.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app