Man killed for urinating on wall; 4 arrested

The victim, Mayank Panwar, was a hotel management graduate looking for a job. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man in Malviya Nagar market following an argument over him urinating on a public wall, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased, Mayank Panwar, 25, was attacked by a group of men on Thursday evening at Gate number 3 of DDA Market in Begumpur. Mayank was a hotel management graduate and was looking for a job.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the help of CCTV footage, the prime accused, Manish, was arrested from Bawana. Ashish Tanwar, 20. Rahul, 19 and Suraj, 19 were later arrested, the police said.

During the investigation, the accused allegedly told the police that they were drinking near Sarvapriya Vihar when Manish’s mother objected to Mayank urinating near the wall of Lal Gumbad. The accused claimed Mayank abused the woman, DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The incident escalated into an argument after Mayank slapped Manish. The accused called his friends for help who pelted Mayank with stones. Manish and his friends overpowered Mayank and stabbed him multiple times, the DCP added.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered, the police said.