Man killed for demanding money to buy liquor; 5 held

NEW DELHI

05 November 2020 00:41 IST

Victim was attacked with spade

A 23-year-old man was killed allegedly by five men following a quarrel between them after he demanded money from them for buying liquor, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said that the victim has been identified as Akif and the accused as Rakesh (24), Rahul (22), Shyam (24), Mukesh (24) and Mahesh (22), all residents of Aadiwaashi Camp in Nehru Nagar.

Police said that they received an information that a person was lying dead inside a park in Lajpat Nagar- 2 in south-east Delhi on Tuesday evening. The victim was identified and was found that he was earlier involved in at least two cases, including robbery and snatching, police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Investigations revealed that the incident took place on Tuesday evening when Akif along with five other men were playing cards near a park in Lajpat Nagar. A quarrel broke out between them after the victim demanded ₹100 each to buy liquor. “It then led to a fight and Akif was later attacked with a spade, which led to his death,” Mr. Meena said.

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused were arrested, he said.