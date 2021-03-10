Man killed following quarrel with neighbours in west Delhi; 5 held

Manhunt on for four accused, say police; four hurt in fight

A 32-year-old man was killed following a quarrel with his neighbours in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said the victim has been identified as Rupesh, a resident of Raghubir Nagar. The accused have been identified as 23-year-old Tarun, his 21-year-old wife Priyanka, father Ravindra (48), mother Anita (45), cousin Deepa (30), brother Puneet and friends Kaju, Summi and Gaurav. Five of the accused have been arrested, an officer said.

On the night of the incident, Tarun was fighting with Priyanka on the road, subsequently the matter escalated when Deepa and her friends also joined in and all started abusing each other.

On hearing the commotion outside, Rupesh’s mother Indravati came out of her house and asked the group not to shout.

The group allegedly started arguing with her.

Next, Rupesh’s younger brother Mukesh intervened in the matter. “Puneet then slapped Mukesh,” Mr. Gautam said.

Subsequently, Rupesh, his father Raj Bahadur, and uncle Rajbir entered the scene to pacify the crowd but Puneet and Deepa called their friends Nitin, Kaju, Summi and Gaurav. Tarun’s family members then hit Rupesh, Mukesh and the others with sticks. “In the meantime, the police was called following which the accused fled the spot. Rupesh was taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Mukesh, his father, mother, uncle and sister-in-law also suffered injuries during the incident,” Mr. Gautam said.

The incident was captured on CCTV camera.

A case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (punishment for attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered. The police are looking for Anita, Summi, Kaju and Puneet.