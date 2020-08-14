Man killed during scuffle over pet dog

A 50-year-old man was killed during a fight over the issue of a pet dog in north Delhi’s Burari area on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kuldeep Katiyal, a resident of Sant Nagar in Burari, they said.

According to the police, they received information regarding a quarrel at 12.12 a.m. on Thursday . After reaching the spot, they found that Kuldeep, who was injured in the fight, was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, a senior police officer said.

Shambhu Katyal (25), son of Kuldeep, said he lives with his family and runs a mobile repairing shop. On Wednesday, when he was closing his shop around 11.45 p.m., his nephew came to him and informed him about a fight, police said.

Kuldeep reached his daughter’s house. Meanwhile, Sambhu also reached there and saw two persons beating up his brother-in-law Ashok with a cricket bat. The alleged attackers were also shouting that Kuldeep’s daughter does not leash her pet dog, police said.

One Vakul hit Kuldeep with a cricket bat, following which he fell down.

“On Shambhu’s statement, a case under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC was registered at Burari police station,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said.

Kuldeep was later referred to Safdurjang Hospital where he died during treatment, she said.

Accordingly, section 302 (murder) IPC has been added to the FIR. Both the suspects have been taken into police custody and interrogation is under way, the DCP said. The family of the deceased alleged that one person was continuously harassing Kuldeep’s daughter and was making lewd gestures at her. But she never reported this matter to anyone earlier and it is being enquired, police added.