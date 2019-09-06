Man killed during feud over urinating in public

A 24-year-old man was killed in a feud over urinating in the open in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri, the police said on Thursday.

Shivam alias Shiva from Mohan Garden has been arrested, they said. Shivam who has been involved in several cases of robbery and vehicle thefts had recently come out on bail.

On August 2 at 12.17 a.m., the police said they received a PCR call regarding stabbing of a man under Janakpuri flyover. A ream was sent to the spot and on enquiry, the injured was identified as Aneesh Kumar Yadav from Delhi.

He was shifted to DDU Hospital in a police van where he succumbed to injuries, the police said. During probe, it came to fore that Aneesh was with his maternal uncle and a friend on a scooty to District Centre when the incident happened at 10.45 p.m. They were under Janakpuri at the time when the victim went away to urinate. After a while, when he did not return, the other two went to look for him and found him lying injured on the ground. They also saw a man running away, the police said.

DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj said an FIR of murder was registered at Vikaspuri police station and teams were formed to nab the accused. She said while going through the CCTV footage, one blue motorcycle was spotted near the place of incident. The motorcycle was traced near Nawada metro station but it was found to be stolen from Mohan Garden a few days back.

Tip-off on accused

“We found that it was stolen by Shivam,” she said. On September 4, the police nabbed him from near Nawada metro station following a tip-off. During interrogation, the accused said he was drunk when deceased came to the spot. They had some quarrel over urinating when Shivam stabbed Aneesh three times with a knife. “We have recovered bloodstained clothes, a knife and motorcycle from his possession,” said Ms. Bhardwaj.