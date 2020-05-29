Man killed days after lockdownadvice to duo

A 24-year-old man was killed after being attacked with a stone in south-west Delhi’s Sagarpur area on Wednesday night. Two, including a minor, have been arrested in the case, the police said.

A senior police officer said that the victim has been identified as Krishan Yadav and the accused has been identified as Karan (20), both residents of Sagarpur.

Probe revealed that a few days ago, Krishan had asked the two accused not to roam in the street at night owing to the ongoing lockdown. This led to an argument and then into a fight. However, it ended that day. On Wednesday, a quarrel ensued among them after which the minor hit the victim with a stone multiple times, police said.