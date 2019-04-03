Man killed days after foiling robbery bid

NEW DELHI

03 April 2019 01:44 IST

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death in Central Delhi’s Desh Bandhu Gupta Road as the victim had thrashed the accused for trying to rob him a few days before the incident.

DCP (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said that the accused has been identified as Mohd Rehman alias Rehan, a resident of Bara Hindu Rao area. He allegedly killed Mohd Sameer Sahil on March 9 near Idgah on Rani Jhansi Road.

The police said that they received a call on March 9 regarding a person lying unconscious with a stab injury. When the police reached the spot, he was shifted to Lady Hardinge Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A murder case was then registered and the victim was identified as Sahil.

Advertising

Advertising

With the help of human and technical intelligence, the accused was identified and subsequently arrested from near Idgah on Monday. He allegedly told the police that he is a drug addict and commits robberies in the area to fulfil his needs. “A few days prior to the incident, while he was looking for a soft target near MTNL office, the victim caught his attention. When he tried to rob him, Sahil beat him up after which Rehman fled. Humiliated over this, the accused decided to take revenge and started keeping an eye on Sahil’s activities,” the DCP said. On March 9, he intercepted the deceased and stabbed him on his chest, the police said.