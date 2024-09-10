GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man killed, daughter hurt in accident with MCD truck

Published - September 10, 2024 12:14 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old motorcyclist was killed while his daughter injured after a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) truck hit them in south-east Delhi on Monday, the police said.

The incident took place around 1 p.m. near the Shiv Mandir crossing in the Pul Prahladpur area, a senior police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Kuldeep and the injured as Anshika. They were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where Kuldeep was declared dead by doctors, the officer said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the incident, he said, adding that a case has been registered.

