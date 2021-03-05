Man killed, colleague injured in road accident in Dwarka

Luxury car driver who rammed into victims’ vehicle said to be absconding

A 22-year-old man was killed while injured after a high-end car rammed the vehicle in which they were travelling in Dwarka here in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Akash Rana (22) from Haryana’s Panipat. His colleague Rahul Rana (23) is undergoing treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, they said

The incident happened when the victims — who worked in an insurance company — were returning from a hotel in Dwarka Sector 22 after attending an office party, a senior officer said.

At 1 a.m., the police received information regarding an accident at the red light crossing of Dwarka Sectors 6 and 7. “A luxury car and a hatchback were involved in the accident. The driver of the luxury car is absconding. The vehicle is registered in the name of Ajay Kumar Singh of Jharkhand,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and a probe is underway, the police said.

Singh is a Jharkhand-based businessman from Dwarka Sector-12. His driver was driving the car at the time of the incident.