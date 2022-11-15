Man killed by wife, her lover; remains found after four years

November 15, 2022 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - New Delhi

After four years of investigation into a missing person’s complaint, the Ghaziabad police on Monday discovered the man’s remains buried deep under a concrete floor at a neighbour’s house in Sikrod village.

Police sources said the man, Chandra Veer Singh alias Pappu, was killed on September 28, 2018, by his wife, Savita, and her lover, Arun, because he had found out about their relationship and used to beat up the woman in an inebriated condition. The duo allegedly buried Singh in a seven feet deep pit dug up in the verandah of Mr. Arun’s house and later plastered the floor with bricks and cement to avoid any suspicion.

On October 5, 2018, the victim’s brother, Bhura Singh, lodged a missing complaint, based on which an FIR was registered but the investigation remained incomplete as the man could not be traced.

Daughter gives vital information

Fifteen days ago, the Ghaziabad police’s Crime Branch was asked to revisit old missing persons’ cases, and as part of the exercise officers went to the woman’s house to inquire about the complaint. “Singh’s daughter told us that her mother was in a relationship with their neighbour, who would often visit their house even when her father was present. The couple would often fight over the issue,” an officer said.

Ms. Savita was later interrogated and she confessed to killing her husband with the help of Arun, said the officer. The accused said they were in a relationship since 2017 and Singh and his family were aware of it. When Singh warned Savita not to meet the man, she planned to kill him, the officer said.

“Four days before murdering him on the night of September 28, the duo dug up a pit inside Arun’s house. When Singh returned home in an inebriated condition, they shot him dead while he was lying on his cot,” said the officer.

They tried to remove a steel bracelet that Singh was wearing. When they couldn’t, they decided to chop his hand off using an axe and threw the bracelet near a chemical factory in Sikrod village. They then picked up the body and buried it, the officer added.