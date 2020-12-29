Man killed by speeding car

Accused advocate said to be drunk at that time, held

A 50-year-old man was killed and another injured after a speeding car hit them when they were crossing road here on Saturday, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on BP Marg, they said. The victims were rushed to AIIMS where one of them succumbed to injuries. The injured has been identified as 75-year-old Kanhiya Lal. A case under relevant sections has been registered.

“The accused driver, Rahul Shrivastav [54] from GK-I, has been arrested. He is an advocate and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at that time,” said DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.