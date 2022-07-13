Man killed by locals over argument in north-east Delhi

A 23-year-old man was killed by a group of locals in north-east Delhi’s New Usmanpur area over an argument, the police said on Wednesday.

DCP (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that information was received about a man lying unconscious at the gate of Moni Baba Mandir in Brahmapuri on Monday. The victim was identified as Ashu and was found with injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and an investigation taken up, a senior police officer said.

According to preliminary enquiry, Ashu had a quarrel with some locals on June 9. On Monday, the same group attacked Ashu and fled after he fell unconscious. Based on the CCTV footage, the accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, the police said.