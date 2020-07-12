Man killed by daughter, wife and her partner

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by his daughter, wife, her partner and daughter’s friend in South Delhi’s Maidan Garhi. The accused have been held, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the victim identified as Sanjay Tanwar alias Mahendra was strangulated to death by his wife, her partner Manoj, the couple’s minor daughter and her classmate.

Body in drain

The police said that they received a call on July 2 stating that a man’s body was lying in a drain near Bhati Village. A tattoo with ‘ST’ written was found on the body.

The police also found a car abandoned about a kilometre away from the drain. When ownership of the car was checked, it was found to be in the name of Mahender alias Sanjay, a resident of Dera Village. The tattoo also helped identify the victim.

The police then questioned Sanjay’s brother. The brother also allegedly told the police that the couple wife often quarrelled over a person named Dalchant alias Dalu alias Manoj who often came to their house.

During the probe, Manoj was picked up for questioning and after sustained interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime which he claimed he had committed with the victim’s wife. The wife was held and the two minor girls were also apprehended.

Manoj allegedly revealed that he was in a relationship with the victim’s wife for the last nine months and when the victim got to know about the two, he started beating the wife and daughter. The police claimed that the four then planned to eliminate Sanjay.

According to the police, on June 30, Manoj reached the victim’s house when he was drunk and the four got together to strangulate him, following which they dumped his body in a drain.