Man killed, brother injured in road rage incident 

A man died while his brother sustained injuries when they were stabbed by three bike-borne persons on being asked to drive slowly in north-east Delhi’s Harsh Vihar, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday when they were returning home from a Dasara fair.

One of the accused, identified as Vikas, has been arrested.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident had also surfaced on social media, showing Ankur and Himanshu, both residents Pratap Nagar, being attacked in full public view.

The video clip also showed a man trying to catch hold of one of the attackers even as they fled.

Himanshu, who sustained knife wounds on his neck and thigh, managed to rush Ankur to a nearby hospital in an e-rickshaw, where doctors declared him dead.

“The deceased sustained multiple stab wounds on his chest, stomach, and thigh. We are scanning the CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused,” an officer said, adding that Ankur’s body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem.