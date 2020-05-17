Delhi

Man killed at Shahdara bus terminal; one held

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person with a cricket bat during a feud in Shahdara, the police said on Saturday.

The victim — Shyampal from U.P. — was found dead with head injury on Friday. An eyewitness said a man named Nandlal had killed the victim.

“The accused was arrested near a railway track in Shahdara,” said DCP Amit Sharma. Nandlal told police that when he objected to Shyampal cleaning his face and hands inside a bus terminal, the latter abused him. Then Nandlal hit the victim with a bat, police added.

