Man killed as speeding truck overturns along Yamuna e-way

A 44-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit a divider and overturned along the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Buddha Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Jaypee Sports City, under Dankaur police station area, late on August 29, they said.

“The mini-truck was carrying vegetables. It hit the divider and overturned. The occupants sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital, where one of them died,” a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Vimal Prakash, who hailed from Mainpuri district, the officer also said, adding that others injured persons in the incident are in the hospital at present.