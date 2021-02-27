Man killed as luxury car hits two-wheeler in south Delhi

NEW DELHI

27 February 2021 01:17 IST

18-year-old driver of offending vehicle held, case filed

A 55-year-old man was killed allegedly after a speeding luxury car hit his scooter in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area, the police said on Friday.

The victim, identified as Antony Joseph, is a domestic help. He died on the spot. The accident happened at 11.45 p.m. on Thursday.

‘No trace of alcohol’

“A case was registered under relevant sections and the accused Aryan Jain [18] has been arrested. A medical test was conducted and no alcohol was found in his blood,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Ingit Pratap Singh said. The police said the accused had a learner’s licence.

The father of the accused has a jewellery shop at a mall in Saket. The accused studies in a college in UK. He had come to India on vacation, the police said.

The deceased hailed from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. His wife works as a cook at the house of a foreign embassy official in Vasant Vihar and they both lived in the servants’ quarter, the police added.

Mr. Singh said the accused was out on a ride with two other friends when he rammed into the scooter from behind. The co-passengers are also of the same age group and are college students. They went out for a drive for 15 minutes and the accident happened while returning.

“The accused was arrested under Sections 340A [causing death by negligence] and 279 [rash driving] of the IPC at Vasant Vihar police station. The accused was later released on bail,” said Mr. Singh.