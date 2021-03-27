Man killed as he intervenes in fight between son, friends

NEW DELHI

27 March 2021 01:13 IST

A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death when he intervened in a fight between his son and his friend in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Jasmeet Singh said that three persons, including a minor, have been held in connection with the murder.

Police said that the victim has been identified as Sewak Ram, who used to work in a utensil factory, and the accused have been identified as Ram Kalyan, Pateela and a 16-year-old boy, who are all rickshaw pullers.

