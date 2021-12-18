Man killed after quarrel over rent turns violent

New Delhi

18 December 2021 02:01 IST

Wife admitted to hospital; three arrested

A 38-year-old man was killed and his wife sustained injuries following a quarrel over rent in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Friday. Three people have been arrested, while a search is on for another.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said the deceased was Kale Khan. While his wife has been identified as Maheshwari, 36, the three arrested accused are Murugan, Armugam and Ajay.

Mayur Vihar police station received information at 12.10 a.m. that Maheshwari, a resident of Trilokpuri, was admitted to a hospital with injuries and her husband Kale Khan was declared brought dead. He had injury marks on his chest and head. Later, the police came to know that Murugan (49), a resident of Trilokpuri, was also admitted to a hospital.

During investigation, the couple’s son told the police that his father had taken a shanty on rent from Murugan. Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Murugan came to their residence and asked for rent and electricity bill. An argument broke out and Murugan caught hold of his mother’s hair and in retaliation, she slapped him.

A little later, Murugan and his three associates came and attacked Kale Khan and Maheshwari. “Armugam stabbed his father in chest with a knife. Murugan assaulted his mother, and hit his father in head with a rod-like object. Sahil and Ajay pelted stones at the family,” Ms. Kashyap said.

On hearing commotion, people gathered there. The couple was taken to LBS Hospital where his father was declared brought dead and his mother is undergoing treatment.

Murugan, Arumugam and Ajay were arrested, while The police are looking for Sahil. A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.