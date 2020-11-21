Man killed after intervening in fight over public urination

Three arrested in connection with murder

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death when he intervened in a fight between two people over urinating in public in north-east Delhi’s Sundar Nagri on Thursday evening, police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Ved Prakash Surya said that the victim has been identified as Prem Pal. Three persons identified as Shahrukh (27), Guddu and Riyazuddin, all residents of Sundar Nagri, were arrested.

Police said that a PCR call was received regarding the quarrel. When the police reached the spot, they were informed that Shahrukh was urinating in public near a grocery store and one Rahul objected to it. “Following this a quarrel broke out between him and Shahrukh after which Shahrukh left and returned with a few more men and started attacking Rahul,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, Prem Pal and a few others intervened to stop the fight but Prem Pal was stabbed in the melee. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

The DCP said that a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is under way.