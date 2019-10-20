Man kidnapped from west Delhi; one arrested

A 21-year-old resident of Shimla, who was in the city for work, was kidnapped in west Delhi’s Janakpuri on Friday afternoon, the police said on Saturday.

One person, Ravi alias Yash Kumar (23) from Uttam Nagar, has been arrested in connection with the case, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Police Control Room) Sharat Sinha.

The victim, Rijwal, had come to the city along with his brother who called the police at 2.38 p.m. informing them about the incident.

He said his brother was kidnapped in their car near an institute in Janakpuri. He also told the police that the car has ‘High Lander’ written on the front mirror.

Car spotted in traffic

“The PCR staff swung into action and spotted the car stuck in traffic on Najafgarh Road near Uttam Nagar red light,” Mr. Sinha said. When the officers went near the car, they saw five persons inside it, including the victim. Sensing police presence, three of the accused managed to deboard the car and flee the spot.

The officers then overpowered the driver and rescued the victim.

The police said the accused men had seen the victim withdraw ₹10,000 from an ATM in Mohan Garden after which they started chasing him and then forced him inside an autorickshaw. The accused then took him near his car, forced him inside and started driving the vehicle.

When his brother, who was not at the spot at the time but nearby, could not find the victim and their car, he called the police.

Mr. Sinha said Ravi has three previous criminal involvements. Teams are looking for the other accused men.