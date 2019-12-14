Delhi

Man jumps to death, wife and daughter found dead

more-in

A 33-year-old man, who hailed from Chennai, jumped to death at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station on Friday, the police said. No note has been found.

The police were informed about the incident around 11.30 a.m. The caller said the man was declared brought dead at a hospital. The deceased’s wife reached the hospital after they were informed about the death. She returned to her flat and later, bodies of the woman and her daughter were found in the flat. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health: 011-4076 9002 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 2:23:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/man-jumps-to-death-wife-and-daughter-found-dead/article30301556.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY