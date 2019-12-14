Man jumps to death, wife and daughter found dead

A 33-year-old man, who hailed from Chennai, jumped to death at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station on Friday, the police said. No note has been found.
The police were informed about the incident around 11.30 a.m. The caller said the man was declared brought dead at a hospital. The deceased’s wife reached the hospital after they were informed about the death. She returned to her flat and later, bodies of the woman and her daughter were found in the flat. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health: 011-4076 9002 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.).
